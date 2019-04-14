Frank Fuoto, Jr.

January 2, 1944-April 13, 2019

MOLINE-Frank Fuoto, Jr., 75, of Moline, Illinois, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Monday. A family directed funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory following the service, and burial will be Tuesday morning at Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the burial should meet at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Memorials may be made to .

Frank was born January 2, 1944, in New York City, New York, to Frank Sr. and Julia Donofrio Fuoto. He served in the USAir Force from 1962 to 1965. He then worked as a civilian employee of the US Army on the Rock Island Arsenal for 30 years, as a management specialist. He was an active with the Grumman Lunar Module Alumni. He had an active social life, enjoyed the Arsenal "Breakfast Club" and was a voracious reader, especially of history.

Frank is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, John and Janet Fuoto of Longs, South Carolina; a sister and brother-in-law, Ellen Fuoto and John Rasi of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a step-brother, Al Scarpellini of Bay Shore, New York; a half-sister, Rosemary Fuoto of Bay Shore; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Frank's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.