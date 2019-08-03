|
Frank P. Norris
June 8, 1934-August 1, 2019
DAVENPORT-
Frank P. Norris, 85, a resident of Davenport, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation has been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held at the National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Frank Phillip Norris was born June 8, 1934 in Davenport, a son of Stanley H. and Blanche N. (Black) Norris. He married Nancy Wiskirchen May 28, 1955 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. Frank served his country in the US Army and was a mill operator at Alcoa, retiring after 40 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, polishing his cars, yardwork, and going to the Casinos. Frank cherished his time spent with family.
Memorials may be made to the family for the benefit of local veterans, cancer, and hospice organizations.
Those left to honor Frank's memory include his wife, Nancy, Davenport; children: Patrick Norris, Davenport, Michael (Lisa) Norris, Taylor Ridge, Illinois, Jack Norris, Park View, Iowa and Jill (Ron) Snider, Davenport; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and two on the way; sisters: Patricia Haut, Bettendorf and Kathleen Kelley, Woodland Park, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jack H. Norris and sister, Norma Jean Baseman.
Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.