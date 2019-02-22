Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Runge Mortuary
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Runge Mortuary
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
View Map
Franklin D. Clifton Obituary

Franklin D. Clifton

July 15, 1932-February 19, 2019

BETTENDORF-Franklin D. Clifton, 86, of Bettendorf, IA passed away in the comfort of his own home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Frank was born a son of Charles I. and Roxy L. (Storey) Clifton on July 15, 1932 in Kirksville, MO. He served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Frank was united in marriage to Ruth Cowan. They later divorced. He retired from International Harvester in East Moline after 26 years of service.

Frank was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He loved traveling, antiques and growing flowers.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, Judith (Jeff) Edwards of Rock Island, IL, Stephen M. Clifton of Kirksville, MO and Gregory A. Clifton of Rock Island, IL; brother, Robert 'Bob' Clifton of Rockford, IL; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; daughter, Theresa Clifton Sanders; companion of 30 years, Josephine Jones; and thirteen siblings.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 22, 2019
