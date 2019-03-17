Fred (Setzepfandt) Glade August 8, 1954 - March 1, 2019 SUN CITY, AZ - Fred (Setzepfandt) Glade, 64, a resident of Sun City, Arizona (formerly of Davenport, Iowa) died at home in Arizona, Friday March 1st, 2019. A private inurnment will be in the Maysville Cemetery, Maysville, IA. A celebration of remembrance of Fred's life, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 followed by a continuance of gathering with friends and family until 4:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 35th Street, Davenport, IA. Fred was born August 8, 1954 in Davenport, IA to Dr. Fred and Rose Ann Glade. He married Rita Ferris (his soul mate), April 12th, 1980. Fred attended Assumption High School and retired after 36 years from Oscar Mayer in Davenport where he worked in the Power House. Fred was a true patriot who was VERY PROUD of our U.S. Service Members and First Responders and was also a diehard Hawkeye and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed family time, home improvement and stained glass art. Survivors include his wife Rita (Wheatland Manor) Wheatland, IA, daughters Ange Jones Glade (Crystal) and Melinda Glade, Davenport, son Todd (Tori) Glade, West Des Moines, IA, eight grandchildren, brothers Rick Glade, Davenport, IA, Dr. David Glade, California and Dr. Larry Glade, Colorado along with several nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by both parents, sisters Joyce and Janice, brother James and a niece Tonya. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the ( ) or to the family.