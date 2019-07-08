Fred J. Rasso, Sr.

March 3, 1924-July 5, 2019

MOLINE-Fred J. Rasso, Sr., 95, formerly of Moline, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Grand Haven Retirement Community, Eldridge, IA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation is Tuesday from 4 – 7 p.m. at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport, IA.

Fred was born on March 3, 1924 in Silvis, IL, the son of John and Maria Rasso. He married Florentina P. "Tina" Palos on March 17, 1946, in Moline. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2011.

Fred was a proud Navy Veteran, serving during WWII. He was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal and Mid-American Energy. Fred enjoyed being with his family, gardening, traveling, the family pets, and loved watching football, basketball, and the Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Marti Rasso, Moline, Gary and Corinne Rasso, Eldridge, Fred Rasso Jr., Phoenix, Ariz., and Charles and Jolene Rasso, Albany, Ill.; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his six siblings, his wife Tina, and oldest son, Stan. Online condolences may be sent to www.deroofuneralhome.com