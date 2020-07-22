1/1
FREDERICK G. BRUNE III
FREDERICK G. BRUNE III

February 8, 1956- July 2, 2020

SEBRING-FL-Frederick G. Brune III died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida.

Fred was born on February 8, 1956 in Wyandotte, Michigan, the son of Reynold W. and Camille F. Brune. He grew up in Rock Island, Illinois and spent time living in St. Charles, Missouri; Byron, Illinois; Columbus Junction, Iowa; and Sebring, Florida.

Fred attended Western Illinois University and went on to become an Assistant Golf Professional at Macomb Country Club and the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club. In addition, he worked in various capacities at other golf clubs as well as owned and operated several businesses in various industries throughout the years.

Fred was an avid golfer and had an infectious personality. He was blessed with having the ability to make friends wherever he went and enjoyed making people feel at ease and glad they ran into him on any particular day. He took pride in always being the funniest person in the room and was known in his later years for his wild assortment of golf attire.

Fred is survived by his children Jeremy (Sue) Brune, Frederick (Melissa) Brune IV, and Andrea (Richard) Zeroth; grandchildren, Brittany Sleezer, Devin Keto, Joseph Brune, Alex Brune, Richard Zeroth, Hannah Brune, Lauryn Brune, Miranda Zeroth, MaKenzie Brune, and Evelyn Brune; great-grandchild, Hudson Sleezer; and siblings, Martha (James) Rapp, Stephen (Patricia) Brune, Joseph (Mary) Brune, Priscilla (Roger) DeKeyrel, and Jessica (Daniel) Beck. He was proceeded in death by his parents and a brother, Reynold W. "Bill" Brune II.

Fred wanted to express his appreciation for the support that was provided by his friends and family during his courageous battle with cancer.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Stephanie Larson
July 22, 2020
Prayers for the family! When I first met Fred I was told I was the only one that pronounce his name correctly!! It just so happens that I was a friend of Ray and Camille‘s!! I told him that his mom used to bake baklava and make his dad bring it over to me and my husband as soon as it come out of the oven!! He will be missed by many here at Spring Lake!!
Dotti
Friend
July 22, 2020
I was a good neighborhood pal of Fred's from 1960 to about 1973. Fondly remember his comedic nature and positive energy, always. Peace to you Fred and condolences to the Brune family. See you 1t the 19th hole someday...Tom
Thomas Pappas
Friend
