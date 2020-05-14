Fredrick C. Winters
Fredrick C. Winters January 22, 1951-May 13, 2020 BLUE GRASS-Fredrick C. Winters, 69, of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He received his wings and went to his final adventure. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Fredrick Charles Winters was born January 22, 1951, in Fairfield, Iowa, the son of James Edward and Betty Joyce (Brobston) Winters. He married April Felton on February 19, 1972. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. He worked on the Rock Island Arsenal and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association of Oklahoma. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, and spending time with his family. Fred is survived by his beloved wife, April; two children, Chris (Amy) Winters of Buffalo, Iowa, and Becky (Jason) Couper of Davenport; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathy Burroughs of Milan, Rodrick Winters of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Jeffrey Winters of Mount Pleasant, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Laura Hart. Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
