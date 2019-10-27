Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
April 6, 1920-October 26, 2019

DAVENPORT-Frieda Lydia Braet, 99, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2pm at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12-2 pm at the mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Frieda was born to Henry and Lydia (Eckstein) Wulf on April 6, 1920 in Walcott, IA. She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed cooking, especially banana bread and fish, along with cleaning. She was a happy-go-lucky person who never complained and will be remembered fondly. She also loved playing cards, dancing, bowling, fishing and going to the casino saying her favorite words, "C'mon Baby!"

She married Henry "Hank" Braet on January 25, 1939 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2003.

Those left to honor her memory include her granddaughter, Lori (Dan) Fisher, Davenport; great grandchildren: Emily and Erin Puck and Ashley, Brittany and Danny Fisher, all of Davenport. In addition to her parents and husband, Frieda was preceded in death by a son, Melvin (Gail) Braet, granddaughter, Wendy; sisters: Martha Wulf, Florence Pries and Ruby Petersen and brothers: Fred, Elmer and Ed Wulf.

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
