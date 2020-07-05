Gail Sue Hebbeln-Irwin

June 25, 1955-July 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Gail Sue Hebbeln-Irwin, 65, of Davenport IA. Lost a courageous battle to cancer on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA. Cremation rites have been recorded. Online condolences may be left at www.RungeMortuary.com. Memorial contributions in Gail's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Gail was born on June 25th, 1955 in Davenport IA. To DeWayne and Lois (Rada) Williams. Gail spent most of her life as an office manager at a local dental office, where everyone knew her smiling face. Gail met the love of her life Paul Irwin and they later wed on November 11th, 2011 in Davenport IA.

Gail was a loving and devoted mother to her two beautiful children. She was known as a dancing queen and you could always catch her spending her free time dancing around town. Along with dancing came Gail's love for music. She was a loving wife who always made sure Paul was taken care of.

Those who will miss her dearly are her husband; two children, Paul Hebbeln and Robin Bullock; her brothers, John Williams, Jeff Williams and Gary Williams; her grandbabies, Joey and Maddie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Those who greeted her in heaven were her parents, and her sister Jane Brandl.