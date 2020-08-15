1/1
Galen Ketelsen
1936 - 2020
Galen George Ketelsen

July 12, 1936-July 22, 2020

ANAMOSA - Galen George Ketelsen, 84, of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Pinicon Place Memory Care Center in Anamosa.

Per Galen's wishes there will be no public services. The family will hold private graveside services at Riverside Cemetery, Anamosa. Due to the current health pandemic, a celebration of his life and Military Honors will be held in July of 2021. Thoughts, memories, and condolences may be shared with his family at Goettschonline.com.

Galen was born July 12, 1936, in Anamosa, the son of Carl and Clara (Gross) Ketelsen. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Germany from July 10, 1956, to June 30, 1959. On June 30, 1962, he married Marsha Wendhausen at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa.

Galen is survived by his wife, Marsha; a son, Brian, Anamosa; a daughter, Darla (Randy) Parks, Iowa City; a grandson, Joel Smetzer, Waukee; a granddaughter, Taylor Parks, Columbus, Ohio; a sister, Maxine "Kitty" Siebels, Katy, Texas; a brother, Steve, Ankeny; and sisters-in-law, Corinnie and Marna Gaye Ketelsen. He is also survived by Marsha's brothers and sisters and their families, as well as by several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Galen was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and their spouses, Hank and Peggy, Don and Bettymae, Cliff and Fred.

Memorials, in his honor, may be directed to a favorite charity.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
