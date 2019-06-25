Garrick P. Martin

June 28, 1957-June 4, 2019

SHELBYVILLE, MO-Garrick Philip Martin of Shelbyville, MO and Idaho Falls, ID passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the University Hospital in Columbia, MO.

Linda (Keller) Martin, originally from Shelbyville, MO, and Garrick were married April 5, 1997, in Carrollton, GA at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. He is survived by his wife, and two children, Angelica R. Martin (Cameron French, fiancé) and Christina A. Martin, all in Idaho; and one step-brother Barlow Mann (Roma), Memphis, TN.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Guilbert Wooster Martin; his Brother, Gibbie Cie Martin; his step-Father Carlton A. Alm; his Mother, Marjorie Bedford Martin Alm; and his Mother & Father-in-Law, Carl & Darlene Keller of Shelbyville, MO.

A Celebration of Life Reception will be conducted in Shelbina, MO at Greening Eagan Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, June 29 from 4-6 pm. There will be a reception in Idaho Falls, ID on July 5, 2019 at Sandpiper Restaurant from 4-6 pm. Atlanta religious and reception details are being determined for August 3, 2019.

With many thanks for the support and kindnesses, the family requests that Memorial inquiries be directed to [email protected] or 208-206-5947 (family cell); or the Greening Eagan Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina, MO (573-588-4134).