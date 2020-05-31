Gary Clifford Barber
1944 - 2020
Gary Clifford Barber June 24, 1944-May 27, 2020 BETTENDORF-Gary Clifford Barber, 75, of Bettendorf died May 27, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice Born June 24, 1944, in Clinton to Clifford and Evelyn (Fischer) Barber, he graduated in 1962 from Central Community High School, DeWitt and was employed at John Deere, retiring in 2000. He was a Rams, Cubs and Hawkeyes fan and enjoyed riding his Harley and going to the casino. Surviving are mother, Evelyn, Eldridge and brother, Alan, Sterling Heights, Michigan. Preceding Gary in death was his father, Clifford. Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals or Clarissa Cook. A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

