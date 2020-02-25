Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Gary E. Nosa


1946 - 2020
Gary E. Nosa Obituary

Gary E. Nosa

July 6, 1946-February 23, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Gary E. Nosa, 73, of Davenport, will be 1p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00a.m. until the service time at the funeral home. Gary died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Gary Edward Nosa was born July 6, 1946 in Lexington, Kentucky, a son of Felix and Sallie (Ratcliff) Nosa. He proudly served our country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War as a radio operator. Gary was united in marriage to Pamela Moore on May 17, 1969 at Sts. Phillip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound, Iowa. Last May they celebrated 50 years of marriage and memories.

Gary retired from the Scott County Sherriff's office where he had worked as a dispatcher for over 20 years. Prior to that, he worked for LeFebure, a banking service operation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VA Outreach Center or to the family.

Gary is survived by his wife, Pamela, Davenport; children and their spouses: Dan Nosa, Walcott, Todd (Tarra) Nosa, Bettendorf, and Sarah (Mark) Cervantes, Davenport; 11 grandchildren:, with one on the way as well as a great-grandchild coming soon; brothers: Marchino "Rocky" Nosa, Colorado and John Nosa, Davenport. He is also survived by his large extended Moore family and his travelling friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter-in-law, Jennifer.

The Nosa family would like to thank Genesis Hospice, especially angels Steph and Brianna, the Iowa City VA and its doctors, nurses, and staff, and his travelling spa lady for all the compassionate care they shared with Gary.

To view the complete obituary please visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 25, 2020
