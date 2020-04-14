|
Gary Edwin Ewoldt
January 27, 1940-April 12, 2020
DAVENPORT-Gary Edwin Ewoldt was born January 27, 1940 to Edwin and Helen (Kersten) Ewoldt. Gary died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 of myxofibrosarcoma and struggled for many years with Parkinson's disease.
Born in Dysart, Iowa, Gary attended the University of Northern Iowa and graduated from the University of Iowa. He began a career in insurance adjusting and, in 1964, married Jerilyn Daniels. They had a daughter Ann. Tragically Jerilyn died suddenly in 1969.
In 1970, Gary met and married Sally Ann Parker Craig. Gary and Sally had each been widowed in their twenties and were raising children alone. Their wedding day was a joyous occasion for family and friends.
Both Gary and Sally grew up on the farm. As they blended their families, the initial dream was ten acres and some horses. That idea blossomed into a full farming operation including crops and livestock. Gary's great love of horses began as a boy. The new family farm included a boarding operation. Family and friends enjoyed trail rides. A big red horse named Blaze was Gary's favorite.
Gary served in the Iowa National Guard, as an elder at First Presbyterian Church and with the Quad Cities Insurance Adjuster Association. He was an avid bridge player and participated in a number of bridge groups. Gary was a 40 year member in Davenport B.P.O.E. #298.
As agriculture became a bigger focus, Gary served as township director for Farm Bureau, president of Scott County Cattlemen, and on the Farmer's Home Administration Board. He was honored to be named an Iowa Master Farmer. He was also an active member in Pork Producers, a 4-H leader, served on Scott County's Extension Council and the Scott County Planning and Zoning Board.
Gary Ewoldt was preceded in death by his wife Jerilyn, his parents, grandson Parker Craig, his sister Donna Bratton, and his wife Sally.
He is survived by daughter Susan (Steve) Scharnberg, West Des Moines, son James (Debbie) Craig, Cedar Rapids, son William (Robin) Craig, Blue Grass, daughter Ann (Paul) Torbert, Marion, and son Robert (Jennifer) Ewoldt, Blue Grass.
He is also survived by grandchildren Isaac and Alexander Ewoldt, Blue Grass, Walker Torbert, Marion, Madeline Craig, Salt Lake City, UT, Ethan (Annie) Craig, St. Louis, MO, Mary (Roxana) Moritz, Panama City, Panama, Elise (Nate) Adams, St. Charles, MO, Nicola (Mark) Faires, North Pole, AK, Andrew Craig, Erbil, Iraq, Sarah (Patrick) Heuertz, West Des Moines, Colin (Jennifer) Craig, Zeeland, MI and eight great grandchildren.
While the family would love to gather with you to honor Gary, we all understand that this is not possible during the current COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a private family burial at Oneida Cemetery, Clutier.
We invite you to share your comments and stories about Gary Ewoldt at the Weerts Funeral Home web site, www.weertsfh.com. Memorials will be welcomed at the Ridgecrest Foundation, 4130 Northwest Blvd, Davenport, Iowa 52806. Our family is so grateful to the kind and wonderful staff at Ridgecrest. You were our surrogates in this peculiar time. It means so much to know how well you cared for Dad.