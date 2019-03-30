Gary F. Stodden

June 29, 1953 - March 26, 2019

SAINT CHARLES, MO-Gary Francis Stodden, of Saint Charles, MO, formerly of Davenport, IA and Born in LeMars, IA passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved son of the late Carl and Donna Stodden; devoted father of Martha (Sam) Mazzola; dear brother of Diane (Ken) Hansen, Steve (Beverley) Stodden, David (Sally) Stodden, and Carla Stodden; brother-in-law of Joan Stodden; ex-husband to Mary Stodden and Dr. Christine Deignan and daughter, Diane (Andrew) Arnold; uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Gary is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Stodden.

Gary was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, IA and volunteered his free time at the Mississippi Valley Blood Drive. In high school and college, Gary enjoyed fishing, wrestling, and watching Nascar. He was an intelligent man who graduated from Morningside College and was the former president of the local Davenport Chapter of Institute of Management Accountants (IMA). Gary worked as a CPA at Hon Industries for over 20 years and took great pride in his work. Gary was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Gary's name to the Jaycees of St. Charles Charitable Foundation.

Services will be held in Marcus, Iowa on April 13, 2019.