Gary L. Mathias

March 24, 1950-May 28, 2019

DAVENPORT-Gary L. Mathias, 69, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home.

A memorial gathering will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1111 W. 35th St. in Davenport. Private burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be determined. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gary was born March 24, 1950 in Davenport, the son of Robert and Rosalie (Paterson) Mathias. Gary served his country in the United States Navy from 1968 – 1972. On February 7, 1970 in Davenport, he married Patty O'Hare. The couple later divorced.

Gary was a self-employed custom wood worker, operating Gary's Custom Cut beginning in 1993. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, bags, and hanging out at the campground. Gary also enjoyed drinking Milwaukee's Best Light and smoking ribs with his buddies. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and working on his 1932 Ford Roadster.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughters and sons-in-law, Wendy and David Berg, and Tammy and Dave Tunis, all of Blue Grass; grandchildren, Cody Berg, Ethan Hausch, Zachary Hausch, and Sophie Tunis; step-grandchildren, Jacque, Emily, and Abbi; great-granddaughter, Ivy; brothers, Lon (Belinda) Mathias of Mississippi and Tom (Mary) Mathias of Arkansas; many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

