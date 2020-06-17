Gary Lee Hoskinson

August 12, 1937-May 23, 2020

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR-Gary Lee Hoskinson, 82, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa, stepped into the presence of his Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Gary was born August 12, 1937 in Newton, Iowa, son of Lawrence Hoskinson and Louise (Griffeth) Hoskinson. Gary worked and retired after 25 years with Caterpillar Tractor, Mt. Joy, Iowa, as a tool design engineer. He also worked for J.I. Case and John Deere.

Gary married Lorena McCartney from Davenport, Iowa, October 6, 1984. They moved to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas in 1995. Gary enjoyed golfing, fishing, billiards and oil painting. Gary had such a passion for life and sensitivity to everyone he met. He had a God-given talent for writing poetry, one of which was published in Reader's Digest. Gary's memory will be deeply cherished and kept alive by his wife and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Robert Hoskinson, James Hoskinson, sisters Delores (Hoskinson) Fuller, Linda (Hoskinson) Daut.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife Lorena (McCartney) Hoskinson, sister Patricia (Hoskinson) Dunham, niece Julie (Dunham) Wilson, and nephew Scott Dunham.

A celebration of Gary's life will take place at a later date.