The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Gary Lee Lemburg


1959 - 2019
Gary Lee Lemburg Obituary

Gary Lee Lemburg

June 10, 1959-October 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-Gary Lee Lemburg, 60, of Davenport passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5-8pm at The Runge Mortuary. Cremation rites will be accorded. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Gary was born June 10, 1959. He married Lori Starr on July 4, 1986 in Colorado. They went on to enjoy 33 years of marriage. Gary retired from UPS after many years of service. His interests included golfing, fishing and food. Gary was a very kind and funny person whose smile and laugh lit up a room. He will be deeply missed by so many.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lori, daughters, Emily (Garrett Moen) Lemburg and Amy (Justin) Lemburg Feldpausch; stepdaughter, Michelle Sime; his parents, Jerry and Dianne Wulf and David (Ellen) Lemburg; four grandchildren; brother, Randy (Carmen) Lemburg and sisters: Stacy Spencer and Lisa Harmon.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 22, 2019
