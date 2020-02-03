|
Gary Lee "Rocketman" Moore
March 17, 1948-February 2, 2020
DAVENPORT-Gary Lee "Rocketman" Moore, 71, of Davenport, passed away Sunday February 2, 2020 at ManorCare, Davenport.
Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation 1 hour prior to services. Inurnment, with military honors will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, those attending are to meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Rock Island, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island.
Gary was born March 17, 1948 in Rock Island, a son of Gail R. Moore and Hazel L. Barber Moore. He married Ivy McGlone on March 27, 1981 in Norfolk, Virginia.
He retired from the U.S. Navy in February 1991 following 23 years of service. During his military service he was a life coach and mentor to many of his shipmates. Following his military service, he was head of security and a baseball coach for Rock Island High School. The students knew him as "Mr. Moore".
He was an avid football, basketball and baseball fan. He enjoyed fishing, music, sci-fi, and westerns.
Survivng are his wife, Ivy, of Davenport; children, Kimberly McGlone, Jonesboro, Ga., Tiwala Moore, Rock Island, and Gail Moore, Davenport; grandchildren, Malik Moore, Idris Thomas and Isaiah Moore; mother, Hazel Moore, Davenport; siblings, Carey Darnell Moore, Davenport, Carl Eugene Moore, Rock Island, and Gina Davis, Rock Island; and a host of nieces, nephews, god-children and other family.
Gary was preceded in death by his father and his special uncle, LaVance Moore.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com