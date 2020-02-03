Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:30 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Inurnment
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
National Cemetery
Arsenal Island
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee "Rocketman" Moore


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lee "Rocketman" Moore Obituary

Gary Lee "Rocketman" Moore

March 17, 1948-February 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Gary Lee "Rocketman" Moore, 71, of Davenport, passed away Sunday February 2, 2020 at ManorCare, Davenport.

Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation 1 hour prior to services. Inurnment, with military honors will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, those attending are to meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Rock Island, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island.

Gary was born March 17, 1948 in Rock Island, a son of Gail R. Moore and Hazel L. Barber Moore. He married Ivy McGlone on March 27, 1981 in Norfolk, Virginia.

He retired from the U.S. Navy in February 1991 following 23 years of service. During his military service he was a life coach and mentor to many of his shipmates. Following his military service, he was head of security and a baseball coach for Rock Island High School. The students knew him as "Mr. Moore".

He was an avid football, basketball and baseball fan. He enjoyed fishing, music, sci-fi, and westerns.

Survivng are his wife, Ivy, of Davenport; children, Kimberly McGlone, Jonesboro, Ga., Tiwala Moore, Rock Island, and Gail Moore, Davenport; grandchildren, Malik Moore, Idris Thomas and Isaiah Moore; mother, Hazel Moore, Davenport; siblings, Carey Darnell Moore, Davenport, Carl Eugene Moore, Rock Island, and Gina Davis, Rock Island; and a host of nieces, nephews, god-children and other family.

Gary was preceded in death by his father and his special uncle, LaVance Moore.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -