Gary M. Dangelser
May 3, 1951-July 15, 2019
BELLEVUE-Gary M. Dangelser 68, of Bellevue, Iowa passed away July 15, 2019 from injuries sustained from a tragic motorcycle accident he and his wife were involved in near Elizabeth, Illinois on July 7, 2019. Gary was surrounded by his loving family. Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at. St. John's Lutheran Church in Bellevue, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until the service at the church. Survived by his wife, Constance "Connie" Pixley-Dangelser; daughter Charity (Josh) Dangelser of Iowa; son Luke (Nicole) Dangelser of Davenport, Iowa; daughter Lezlea (Christopher) Dahlke of Winona, Minnesota; son Samuel (Emily) Pixley of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Mary Jo of Iowa; Chase Allen, Jamison Allen, Owen Dangelser, and Jase Dangelser of Davenport, Iowa; Caroline, Ava, and Calvin Dahlke of Winona, Minnesota; Soren and Alina Lou Pixley of Portland, Oregon; as well as many dear family and friends.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 13, 2019