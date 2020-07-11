Gary N. Johnson

February 6, 1941-July 10, 2020

ALBANY-Gary N. Johnson, 79 of rural Albany, IL, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at home on the farm. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Face coverings are recommended and social distancing will be observed. Private funeral services will be held Monday. Burial will be in Cordova Cemetery, Cordova, IL. Memorials may be made to the Fulton City Masonic Lodge #189.

Gary was born February 6, 1941 in Sterling, Illinois, the son of Harry and Mamie Johnson of Prophetstown. His family moved to rural Albany in 1950. Gary graduated from Erie High School in 1958 and was President of his class. He attended the University of Illinois from 1959 until joining the US Army in 1960. He was trained in heavy equipment operation and served in Korea. Following his honorable discharge in 1962, Gary operated an excavating business and worked as a district agent for Prudential Insurance. He also worked for Nitrin, John Deere and FS, all while running the family farm. He married Donna Williams Wells on September 29, 1973. He lived on the family farm for 70 years of his life.

Gary was a Past Master of the Albany Masonic Lodge and was a member of the Albany American Legion Post 1079. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed reading the paper, always checking the obituaries first to be sure his wasn't in there.

He is survived by his wife Donna; children, Julie Wells, Clinton, IA, Douglas Johnson, Albany, Melinda (Michael "Hank") Lane, Jacksonville, IL; grandchildren, Lexi and Liam Lane; siblings, Treva Frohling, Sterling, IL, Lola (Mike) Harris, Colona, IL, Alfred (Joie) Johnson, Fulton, IL; special neighbor, Mike Heun; beloved Bella the beagle; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nyla Graham; and brother, Roger "Butch" Johnson. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com