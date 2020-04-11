|
|
Geannett J. Elias
July 21, 1960-April 9, 2020
DAVENPORT-Geannett J. Elias, 59, of Davenport, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Manor Care Utica Ridge. A private family service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be left to . Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
Geannett was born on July 21, 1960 in Syria to Chokri and Fahima (Thomas) Alias. She was united in marriage to Issa El-Kass on November 11, 1987 in Syria. Geannett was an excellent baker. She took great pride in her home and it was always tastefully decorated. Geannett loved her family and was very proud of her son and all of his accomplishments.
She is survived by her husband, Issa El-Kass; son Michael El-Kass; brothers: Jon and family, Jorg and family, Maurice and family; her sister: Silva and family, and Dan and family; several extended first cousins, including the Hanna family in Massachusetts; and more family across the United States and around the world. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 11, 2020