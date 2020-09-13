1/1
Gene Louis Ahrens
Gene Louis Ahrens

September 116, 1929-September 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Age 90, died Sept. 11, 2020 at his home in Grass Lake, MI. He was born Sept. 16, 1929 in Davenport, IA, the son of Rudolph & Edna (Hein) Ahrens. Gene joined the US Army in 1947, and was a Medical Tech in the 8th Army, 24th Infantry, being stationed in Korea, Japan, Germany as well as Fort Knox, TN; Camp Kilmer, NJ; Fort Riley, KS and Fort Wayne in Detroit. Gene stayed in the Detroit area working for several different concrete companies. He was a ,medical tech at the Ford rouge plant & head of production control at Hoskins Manufacturing Co. Gene and his family moved to Chelsea, MI in 1969. He was a member of the Herbert J. McKune post of the American Legion. Gene was also a Iowa Hawkeyes fan. On Sept. 6, 1958, he married Irene Sviatko, and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2008. Survivors include three children, Theresa "Terri" (Danny) Lancaster of Chelsea, Andrew (Lisa) Ahrens of Grass Lake, and Mark Ahrens of Grass Lake; 4 grandchildren, Kimberley (Chris) Potocki, Thomas Lancaster, David (Cindy) Ahrens, and Ashley Ahrens; great-grand children, Evelyn, Josephine, and Henry Potocki, Maya Ahrens, and Kendall Lancaster; brother-in-law, Andrew (Margaret) Sviatko; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, Kathryn Lancaster and Justin Ahrens; brothers, Wesley (Sylvia) Ahrens, Dallas (Ruth) Ahrens; sister, Janice (Delvin) Lemke; brother-in-law, Frank (Stella) Sviatko. Private graveside services will be held Sept. 15. For full obituary, go to www.ColeFuneralChapel.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
jeff allsworth
