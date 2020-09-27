1/1
Gene M. Key
Gene M. Key

October 31, 1940-September 25, 2020

HAMPTON-Gene M. Key of Hampton, IL, passed away September 25, 2020 after a brief illness at Illini Hospital in Silvis, Illinois. Gene was born at home on October 31, 1940 in rural Trenton, MO. He was the son of Fred Key and Deloris Metsker Key.

He graduated from High School in Trenton. He married Carlotta McClullen, Gault, MO. They came to the Quad Cities and he started work at John Deere Harvester. They had three sons, Joseph Eugene, Daniel Lee and William Michael Key. He was drafted into the Navy around 1965. He later went to work at International Harvester and retired from Case Tenneco in 1992, where he spent all 33 years in the steel receiving department.

On November 13, 1971, he married Donna Wilde Willeford in Hampton. He now had a bonus daughter, Diana.

The family liked to travel. Their first trip was to Disneyland. He went to many different state capitals just to make his wife happy. If he wasn't in the yard mowing the grass, he could be found in his rocking chair on the front porch or hanging out with his friends at the Keg. He loved going to the gun club fish fries. He like to bowl and joined three different leagues. His favorite job was being first mate on Skip's pontoon boat.

Gene liked everybody and everyone who knew him liked him.

Survivors include two sons, Joseph (Angie) Key, Ohio and Daniel (Vicki) Key, Kansas, their son Dustin (Tosha) and great grand kids, Arista and Aiden Key. Daughter Diana (Chris) Erling, Washington. Grandsons, Ryan and Shane Jochim, and grand daughter Bailey Erling. Two brothers, Freddie (Carrol) Key and Buddie Key in Trenton.

He is preceded in death by son, William Michael, his parents, brother Ronaldeen Key and sister, Annielea Blattnar.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com or by mailing a card to Donna Key C/O Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., 1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, Illinois 61244.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
