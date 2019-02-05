Genevieve McDaniel March 1, 1921-February 3, 2019 MUSCATINE - Genevieve M. McDaniel, 97, of Muscatine, passed on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Lutheran Living. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Community Room. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.. A memorial has been established for the activities department at Lutheran Living. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. Genevieve Marjorie Hatfield was born on March 1, 1921, in Muscatine, the daughter of William H. and Mable J. (Moomey) Hatfield. On September 13, 1941, she was united in marriage to Donald McDaniel in Kahoka, Missouri. Genevieve and Donald owned and operated Oregon Trail Restaurant from 1948 until 1953, she later then went on to work at Muscatine General Hospital. Genevieve was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening. In the most recent years she enjoyed playing BINGO along with other activities at Lutheran Living. Genevieve will be deeply missed by her children, Clarence "Bill" Higgerson of Tulsa, OK, James (Kay) McDaniel of Port Byron, IL, Wendy (Dennis) Petersen of Muscatine and Connie (Shelby) Whitlow of Bettendorf; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; siblings, Teddy (Ann) Hatfield, Thomas (Sharon) Hatfield and Shirley Dieckman, all of Muscatine; Judy Petersen of Davenport and Jane Morgan of Muscatine and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Robert, Bill, Walter and Edward Hatfield; son Stephen McDaniel; one great-grandchild and sister, Dorothy Beason.