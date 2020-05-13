George Argeros
George Argeros May 21, 1930- May 2, 2020 NEW PORT RICHEY, FL-George Argeros, 89, New Port Richey, FL, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 at Marliere Care Center, New Port Richey. Family services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at Van Hoe Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline, where he had been a member. George was born May 21, 1930 in Dafnes, Crete, Greece. He was a resident of the Quad Cities area for more than 40 years, and owned and operated Midwest Refrigeration Service in Carbon Cliff. After retirement, George moved to Florida, and lived there for almost 15 years. He had a love of gardening, and spent hours working in his gardens both in Illinois and Florida. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law James and Jennifer Argeros, Blaine, MN; daughter-in-law Linda Argeros, Northfield, IL; grandchildren, Andrew, Emily, Eleni, Demitra, Alexa and George. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Angeline; son, Anthony; sisters Maria and Irene. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Service
Van Hoe Funeral Home
