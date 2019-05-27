George E. Goethals

October 22, 1929-May 26, 2019

LONG GROVE-George E. Goethals, 89, of Long Grove, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove. Burial will be at St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Thursday at church. Memorials may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

George was born on the family farm in rural Long Grove, October 22, 1929, the son of Camiel and Alice (DeWulf) Goethals. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955. George was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove Lions Club, Donahue American Legion, and Scott County Farm Bureau. George was a quiet, reserved, and soft-spoken man who enjoyed his days on the farm. He also enjoyed hunting, trapping, and attending family outings and reunions.

Those left to honor his memory include his sisters, Elsie Peters of Clinton, and Jane Remley of Davenport; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Virginia, Walter, and Darlene.

