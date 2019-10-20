|
|
Gerald Brauer
April 13, 1939-October 9, 2019
DAVENPORT-Gerald Brauer was born April 13, 1939 to John and Elsie(Fuess) Brauer. Jerry attended Oxford Junction School and in 1958 joined the US Marine Corp as an auto mechanic. In 1962 he returned to Oxford Junction and married Barbara 'Sis' Shedek. They resided in Davenport IA where Jerry worked for International Harvester. By 1966, Jerry decided on a career change and moved his family to a farmhouse outside of Toronto IA. Jerry spent the next forty-six years raising four daughters, farming, and tinkering with farm equipment. Jerry was an involved father who could always be found in the crowd at his daughters' and grandson's sporting events. In his spare time, Jerry could be found spending time with his daughters, fishing, camping, playing cards or having coffee with neighbors.
Jerry's favorite fishing buddy was his grandson, Justin. The fish stories those two had were whoppers. His granddaughter Nicole had him wrapped tight around her little finger. A few years later, two more grandchildren followed (Oliver and Matilda). They brought back a youthful spirit to Jerry and a twinkle to his eye.
Jerry retired from farming in 2012 and moved back to Oxford Junction. Fishing, playing cards, and spoiling his grandchildren became his full-time occupation.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Barbara, his children: Jennifer Haley, Kim, Annette Lawrence, and Theresa, and a sister, Betty. Plus, the twinkle in his eyes, his grandchildren: Justin Haley, Nicole (Joe) Ortiz, Oliver and Matilda Lawrence.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister and two nephews. In lieu of a service, the family is inviting friends to share their memories on October 26 at the Senior Center located in Oxford Junction IA from 1 to 3.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 20, 2019