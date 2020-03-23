Home

Gerald Lee "Shooter" Faur

Gerald Lee "Shooter" Faur Obituary

Gerald Lee "Shooter" Faur

November 10, 1946-March 18, 2020

CLINTON-Gerald Lee "Shooter" Faur, 73, of Clinton, Iowa passed away at Bickford Cottage on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Honoring his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with services, full military honors and burial taking place at a later date. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.

Shooter was born on November 10, 1946 in Clinton, Iowa the son of William and Mary (Wolfe) Faur. He was a 1964 of Clinton High School.

Shooter enlisted in the U.S. Army in November 1965 and arrived in Vietnam in April 1967. A Silver Star Medal was presented to him following his incredible service to our Country.

Fond memories, condolences for Shooter's family may be shared at www.lemkefuneralhomes.com, obituary page.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 23, 2020
