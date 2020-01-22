|
|
Gerald Leon Stoner
May 20, 1938-January 14, 2020
SARASOTA, FL-Gerald Leon Stoner of Sarasota, Florida passed away after an extended illness, at the age of 81 on January 14, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. He was born May 20, 1938 in Wellman, Iowa to Oramel Cyrus Stoner, Jr. and Lorene Elizabeth Norenberg. He graduated from Iowa City High School on June 8, 1956 and received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army Reserves on December 31, 1962. He worked in the commercial printing business until his retirement as the V.P. of Operations for BCPI in 1994, and moved to Sarasota, FL to pursue his love of power boating and taking long rides on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle during all four seasons of the year.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mary Laurissa "Laurie" Stoner, his four children from his first marriage to Peggy Brandt Stoner; Teresa Schrader (Houston, TX), Julie Stoner-Meyer (Rock Island, IL), Lizabeth Wilson (Rock Island, IL), Richard Stoner (East Moline, IL), his 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Delores "Suze" Young, and brothers, Donald L. Stoner, and Richard A. Stoner.
To honor his wishes, there will be no memorial service. He will be cremated and his ashes scattered over water. A celebration of his life will be held in Rock Island, IL on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 22, 2020