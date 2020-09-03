Gerald Wayne Harper

May 24, 1942-September 1, 2020

WALCOTT-Gerald Wayne Harper, age 78, of Walcott, IA, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, IA. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home. Masks are required for both events. Burial will take place in Walcott Cemetery, Walcott. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Jerry was born on May 24, 1942, the son of Everett and Martien (Buck) Harper in Davenport. He graduated from Davenport Central High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp from 1962-1966. Jerry married Deanna Sue Armstrong on October 7, 1967 in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Jerry was a Laborer with Labor Union #309 and worked on several local projects. He enjoyed woodworking and collecting old tools, especially antique Stanley rulers. Jerry also enjoyed the outdoors, especially landscaping and gardening. Jerry treasured traveling with his wife, Deanna, and attended several Midwest Tools Collector events and belonged to the Independent Order of Foresters. Most of all, Jerry cherished spending time with his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Deanna; two children, Tammy (Bill) Buhman of Walcott and John (Amy) Harper of Hopewell Jct., New York; five grandchildren, Brandon Blackwell, Jeremy Williams, Allisha Jennett, Amber Jennett, and Kayla Buhman; ten grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Harper and Rich Harper, both of Centerville, Iowa; one sister, Sharon Harper of Muscatine, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Martien Harper.