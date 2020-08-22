Geraldine "Gerry" Kinrade

May 16, 1930-August 20, 2020

GRAND MOUND-Geraldine "Gerry" Kinrade, 90, of Grand Mound, Iowa, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Park Vista Assisted Living, Camanche.

Geraldine was born May 16, 1930, to Raymond and Dorothy (Petersen) Hass in Wheatland, Iowa. She graduated from Welton High School, where she was an avid basketball player. After receiving her teaching certificate from Mt. St. Clare in Clinton, she taught in the one room country school system. She married Donald F. Kinrade on June 11, 1950, at Grace Lutheran Church in DeWitt. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2000. While raising five children, she worked as secretary for the country schools, as a cashier at Piggly Wiggly, and as secretary for Porth Plumbing and Heating. In 1970 she started her career with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring as Postmaster of the Low Moor post office. Gerry was also caretaker of the Grand Mound Community Center for many years.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound. Gerry loved to read recipes and newspapers, eat popcorn from Theisen's, follow her grandchildren's sporting events, and collect stamps.

Surviving are her children, Marion (Vikki) Kinrade, Clinton, Illinois, Marcia Edens (Mark Olson), Calamus, Marita (Marty) Kagemann, Delmar, Marlon (Pam) Kinrade of DeWitt, Marcus (Heather) Kinrade, Garner, North Carolina; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Rosalyn Mommsen, Myron Hass, and Loren (Myrna) Hass, and sister-in-law, Helen Kinrade; nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

She was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Glenn Mommsen and Robert Kinrade, and sister-in-law, Nancy Hass.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound. A Graveside Service will be at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound. Please bring a lawn chair.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com