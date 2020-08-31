1/1
Geraldine V. Samuelson
1926 - 2020
Geraldine V. Samuelson

May 25, 1926-August 29, 2020

ORION-Geraldine V. Samuelson, 94, of Orion, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home.

Private graveside services will be held at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion or to Heartland Hospice. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion, is assisting the family.

Geraldine was born on May 25, 1926, in Western Township, Illinois, the daughter of Harold and Lillian (Anderson) Love. She married Duane Samuelson on June 7, 1953, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. She was a devoted homemaker and worked alongside her husband on the family farm. Geraldine enjoyed hosting many family holiday gathering where no one ever went away hungry. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her husband; sons, Terry Samuelson of Orion, and Keith (Lisa) Samuelson of Lynn Center; grandchildren, Alex Samuelson of Lynn Center, and Ann Samuelson of Des Moines, Iowa; and brother, Larry (Sharon) Love of Joplin, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Dorothy.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 31, 2020
Geraldine what a sweet wonderful woman I was so sorry to hear of your passing I enjoyed you very much God bless you and your family Darcy
Darcy Daniels
Friend
