Gerry M. Baltzer
December 25, 1929-March 10, 2020
BETTENDORF-Gerry M. Baltzer, 90, of Bettendorf, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery.
Gerry was born on Christmas Day in 1929, the youngest of 8 children born to Henry A. Poell and Edith L. Hildebrand in Davenport. Gerry married Hugo C. (Hooks) Fersch of Davenport in 1951. He preceded her in death in 1955. In 1958, she married William J. (Bill) Baltzer of Rock Island; he preceded her in death after 54 years of marriage.
Gerry graduated from Davenport High in 1948. She was employed at Rock Island Arsenal from 1950-1953, Eastman Kodak Co. of Davenport from 1953-1967 and AAA Motor Club of Iowa (Bettendorf) from 1970-1979. In retirement, she and Bill enjoyed several Plus 60 bus tours and cruises.
Gerry loved dogs and their companionship. She was especially fond of cocker spaniels, having owned several throughout her life. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Davenport for 67 years beginning in 1953. She especially enjoyed the Christmas Eve service and the annual German service. She had a special relationship with her niece, Louise and her husband, Greg.
She is survived by her children, Pamela S. Kaumeyer (Greg) of Shorewood, Il. and Christopher M. Baltzer of Bettendorf.; three grandsons, Jason (Tricia), Nick (Cristina) and Craig (Cheyenna), and six great grandchildren.
Her parents; four brothers, Henry, Lester, Vernon and Merle Poell; three sisters, Ruby, Dorothy, and Marie Poell and two sons, Ronald and Terrance Baltzer, preceded her in death.
