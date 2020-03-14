Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
View Map

Gerry M. Baltzer


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerry M. Baltzer Obituary

Gerry M. Baltzer

December 25, 1929-March 10, 2020

BETTENDORF-Gerry M. Baltzer, 90, of Bettendorf, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Gerry was born on Christmas Day in 1929, the youngest of 8 children born to Henry A. Poell and Edith L. Hildebrand in Davenport. Gerry married Hugo C. (Hooks) Fersch of Davenport in 1951. He preceded her in death in 1955. In 1958, she married William J. (Bill) Baltzer of Rock Island; he preceded her in death after 54 years of marriage.

Gerry graduated from Davenport High in 1948. She was employed at Rock Island Arsenal from 1950-1953, Eastman Kodak Co. of Davenport from 1953-1967 and AAA Motor Club of Iowa (Bettendorf) from 1970-1979. In retirement, she and Bill enjoyed several Plus 60 bus tours and cruises.

Gerry loved dogs and their companionship. She was especially fond of cocker spaniels, having owned several throughout her life. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Davenport for 67 years beginning in 1953. She especially enjoyed the Christmas Eve service and the annual German service. She had a special relationship with her niece, Louise and her husband, Greg.

She is survived by her children, Pamela S. Kaumeyer (Greg) of Shorewood, Il. and Christopher M. Baltzer of Bettendorf.; three grandsons, Jason (Tricia), Nick (Cristina) and Craig (Cheyenna), and six great grandchildren.

Her parents; four brothers, Henry, Lester, Vernon and Merle Poell; three sisters, Ruby, Dorothy, and Marie Poell and two sons, Ronald and Terrance Baltzer, preceded her in death.

Online condolences may be made to Gerry's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -