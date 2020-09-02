Gertrude Lucetta Clark

January 7, 1931-August 31, 2020

DONAHUE-Gertrude Lucetta Clark, 89, of Donahue, Iowa, formerly of Eldridge, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Eldridge. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. this evening at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Those attending are encouraged to follow safety guidelines by wearing a mask and to maintain social distancing. Burial will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Confidence Cemetery, rural Wayne County, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cornerstone Baptist Church or to Hospice Compassus of Davenport.

Gertrude was born on January 7, 1931 in Yale, in Guthrie County, Iowa, the daughter of Edgar Gail and Nettie Mae (Evans) Greenfield. She married Richard R. Clark in June of 1951. She retired from St. Luke's Hospital as a billing specialist. Gertrude was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities and volunteered many hours of love.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Richard Clark of Donahue; son, Steven (Janet) Clark of Collinsville, Oklahoma; her daughter, Susan (David) Newsum of Donahue; five grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, Stephanie, Ashley, and Nathan; ten great-grandchildren; her brother, Ralph Greenfield of Waco, Texas; and a niece and nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Edwards for his years of dedicated care, and to the staff of Hospice Compassus for their service through this difficult time.

