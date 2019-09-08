|
Ginny Alger
March 26, 1920-September 6, 2019
DAVENPORT-Mass of Christian Burial for Ginny Alger, 99, of Davenport, will be 10:30a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 7p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with a 6:30p.m. prayer service. Additional visitation will be from 9:45-10:30a.m. Friday at church.
Ginny passed away September 6, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Kahl Home, Davenport.
Virginia Chapman was born March 26, 1920 in Donahue, a daughter of Henry and Hattie (Kingsfield) Chapman. Ginny married John William "Jack" Alger January 19, 1937 in Clinton Iowa. Jack passed in 1970. She was a "Rosie the Riveter" at the Rock Island Arsenal during the war effort.
Ginny was a bookkeeper for Eagles Food Store. She was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church, former member of Women of the Moose and Legion of Mary, and past president of the Rock Island VFW and the Catholic Women's League. Ginny was an active volunteer with Genesis VNA Hospice for 18 years.
Ginny adored her family. She enjoyed shopping, always keeping up with the latest trends. Ginny was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Bears, Cubs, Hawkeyes, and the Assumption Knights.
Memorials may be made to Assumption High School, Our Lady of Victory, Genesis Hospice, or the Kahl Home.
Survivors include her children: Jackie Mellen, Orland Park, Illinois and Debbie (Milt) Bossch, Davenport; seven grandchildren: Doug (Karisa) Mellen, Jeff (JoAnn) Mellen, Lynn (David) Fuerst, Michael (Janna) Mellen, Janice (Steve) Leabo, Matt (Beth) Panther and Carrie (Tim) Lane; 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and her four siblings.
Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.