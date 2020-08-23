Glean E. "Ike" McCleeary

August 13, 1929-July 20, 2020

MOLINE-Glean E. "Ike" McCleeary, 90, Moline, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at home.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be made to the Milan American Legion Post #569 or Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Glean Eldred McCleeary was born August 13, 1929, in Letts, Iowa, the son of John "Howard" and Letha (Hankin) McCleeary. He married Deanna Soloman on May 17, 1959, in Columbus Junction. She died in early 1999. He married Barbara Jameson on August 25, 2000, in Muscatine.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was proud of his services and stayed active with the Korean War Vets and the Milan and Muscatine American Legions, where he served on the honor guard for over 50 years.

He worked for Grain Processing in Muscatine for 36 years, retiring in 1990. He then worked at the John Murdock Truck Stop, Muscatine for 1 ½ years. He loved old tractors and lawn mowers, collected Snoopy characters, and still has the sled from when he was seven years old.

Ike is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; three children, Crystal (Robert) Wade of Stockton, Michelle (John) Young of Muscatine, and G. Dean (Kris Tiara-McCleeary) McCleeary-Tiara of Portland, Oregon; step-children, Nori (Gene) Goodhue, Kelly (Rick) Powers, Kim Noke, Linda Ganzer, Anna (Dale) Gagle, and David Jameson; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deanna; a daughter, Sheryl; brothers, Wayne, Everett, Jessie, and Ernest; and a sister, Elizabeth.

Share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.