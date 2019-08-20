|
Glenda Cummings Dohrmann
June 23, 1917-August 18, 2019
DAVENPORT-Glenda Cummings Dohrmann, 102, of Davenport, Iowa, died on August 18, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Her Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, August 21 at 5:00 pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Road. Glenda was born June 23, 1917 in Odin , Illinois to Maud and Otis Meredith. She grew up on the family farm with her three siblings and graduated as class valedictorian from Odin High School. During her long life she worked in retail, insurance, preeducation, as an aide at Smart and Monroe Schools, and retired from the Rock Island Arsenal. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Putnam Guild, volunteered for environmental clean-up with AMPS, and played bridge with the same group for fifty years. She loved to travel and visited all fifty states and had trips to Europe. She had special affection for the Florida Keys and northern Michigan, but her heart was with her Iowa home. However, she always said,"my claim to fame is my four college educated children and their college educated offspring with equally rewarding and community building careers."
She will always be remembered for bringing joy and laughter wherever she went. She never met a stranger; the traditions she created will be carried on and the love she gave will be everlasting. Glenda was preceded in death by her husbands Herschel McClelland, Ted Cummings and Werner Dohrmann. Those left to honor her memory include her children: Sue (Bill) Holland of Elk Rapids MI, Karen (Bill) Schaeffer, Julie (Jerry) Coussens both of Davenport, Rob (Yana Pate) Cummings of Key Largo FL; the children of Werner, Marcia
