Glenn D. Dettman
April 13, 1951-November 30, 2019
BLUE GRASS-Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Glenn D. Dettman, 68, of Blue Grass, will be 12:00 p.m. Noon, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. His family will greet friends Wednesday from 11:00a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Glenn passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport.
Glenn David Dettman was born April 13, 1951 in Davenport, a son of Raymond and Mary Lou (Zielinski) Dettman. He was united in marriage to Janice J. Fulton, January 13, 1988.
Glenn had worked construction for over 50 years retiring in 2017 as a carpenter and Supervisor with Bush Construction. He was extremely proud to retire from Bush Construction and enjoyed the opportunities and friendships he made there.
He was a Jeep enthusiast, enjoying road trips with his wife, especially when they were in pursuit of his favorite food, Donuts. He studied and practiced Tie Chi for many years. Glenn was a true craftsman and spent many hours fixing, creating and building things around his home.
Survivors include his beloved wife of almost 32 years, Janice of Blue Grass; his in-laws; Bridgette (Mike) Anspach, Davenport, Matt (Donna) Fulton, Muscatine, Duke Fulton, Blue Grass and Craig (Stacey) Fulton, Grimes, IA; aunts, Betty Dettman and Carol Dettman, both of Davenport, as well as numerous special, and much-loved nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Derek, a sister Karen Pauly and a brother, Jeffery.
