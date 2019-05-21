Glenn Underwood

February 15, 1927-May 19, 2019

PRINCETON, IA.-Glenn Underwood, 92, of Princeton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Glenn was born February 15, 1927, on the farm where his grandfather and father lived, the only child of George and Eva (Oliver) Underwood. He graduated from LeClaire High School in 1944. Glenn married Loretta Jane Smeltzly March 29, 1957, at the Congregational Church, Clinton. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughters, Sheryl (Jim) Feeney of Appleton, Wisconsin, Glenda Mariani of Bettendorf, Annie (Robert) Derrick of Glenville, New York; granddaughters, Giavanna Mariani and Emily Derrick; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerald and Darlene Smeltzly; and nephews, Mike, Danny and Gary Smeltzly.

Glenn was a lifetime member of the Princeton Presbyterian Church, where he served as deacon, elder, choir member and teacher. Glenn served on the Scott County 4-H counsel and was a member of local saddle clubs. He judged and announced horse shows for many years, and was a lifelong member of the AQHA.

Family meant everything to Glenn. He was a loving and faithful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved a good joke and always had a new one to tell. He was a people person who had many good friends. Horses were his passion from a very young age, and he will be remembered as a true horseman and roper.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Princeton Presbyterian Church in Princeton. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, in the church. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com