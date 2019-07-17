Home

Glenn Wells

Glenn Wells Obituary

Glenn Wells

June 11, 1950-July 16, 2019

BETTENDORF-Glenn Wells, 69, of Bettendorf, IA passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1950 to Alfred and Pauline (Currier) Wells in Davenport. He loved motorcycles, drag-racing and duck hunting. Survivors include Darlene Reger of DeWitt, Larry (Deb) Wells of Bettendorf and Ronald Wells of Greenup; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving companion, Beth Skahill Antonacci; his parents; and brothers, Al Jr. and Robert. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from July 17 to July 18, 2019
