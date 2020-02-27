Home

February 23, 2020

DAVENPORT-Gloria Ann Camp of Davenport, Iowa died Sunday February 23, 2020 from ovarian cancer.

Gloria retired from the Scott County School District in 2014, where she was a vocational childcare instructor and para-educator.

Gloria is survived by her children: Melanie Gatlin of Atlanta, Georgia, Michelle (Bruce) Laster of Gadsden, Alabama, Rex (Tiffany) of Davenport, Iowa, and Marylee (Christopher) Camp-Brandt of Louisville, Kentucky, as well as her brother, Kater, and sisters, Rosemary, Gwen, and Barbara, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

There will be a family celebration of life service in Louisville, KY.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 27, 2020
