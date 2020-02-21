|
Gloria Bein Neckerman
July 18, 1933-February 11, 2020
ATLANTA, GA-Gloria Bein Neckerman (also known as Katy) died on February 11, 2020, at the age of 86 in Atlanta, Georgia, where she had lived since 2012.
Gloria was born on July 18, 1933, in Davenport, Iowa, to Lawrence Emil and Evelyn (Arp) Bein. She lived in Davenport until the age of five, when they moved to the family farm in Scott County, Iowa. She attended Blue Grass #5, a one-room schoolhouse, after which she attended Davenport High School, graduating in 1951. While she loved the farm, she also had a strong sense of adventure and a dedication to helping others. She attended nursing school at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago. After receiving her nursing diploma in 1954, she traveled around the state of Iowa recruiting nursing students for Michael Reese. She married William G. Neckerman, Jr. in 1955 and lived in New Jersey and South Carolina before settling in Charlotte, N.C., where they raised three daughters. Wanting to go back to paid work after taking time off to raise a family, Gloria began taking classes at Queens College in Charlotte, earning a bachelor's degree from Queens College in 1977. She worked at Queens for several years, as well as at Central Piedmont Community College. In 1983, she embarked upon graduate studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning her master's degree in Speech Communication in 1985. In 1986, she returned to Iowa, where she served as the executive director of the Project on Rhetoric of Inquiry at the University of Iowa. In 1998, Gloria moved back to the East Coast, settling outside the city of Richmond, Virginia, near her middle daughter, Ann, and her family. She spent her time working as a guide and doing research at the John Marshall House. In 2012, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to live with her daughter Holly and her family. Throughout her life, in her studies, work, and volunteer activity, Gloria expressed her love of history, literature, and the arts. She will be remembered for her smile, her love of words, reading, and writing, and her compassion and generosity.
Above all, Gloria loved life and her family. She is survived by her three loving daughters Kathy Neckerman, Ann Wallingford, and Holly Neckerman (Doug Esposito). Gloria was well loved by her grandchildren: Alden Daniel, Sam Wallingford (Heather), Frank Wallingford, Jane Wallingford, Juan Esposito, and Shay Esposito. She is also survived by her sisters Gail Harmsen and Ginalie Swaim (Jim) and brother Gary Bein (Karen). Gloria was beloved by her many nieces and nephews: Jeff Bein (Karen), Greg Bein (Kathi), Laura Wakefield (Tim), Lanette Paper (Kevin), Loren Harmsen (Jami), Quenby Murphy (Michael), Logan Swaim (Whitney), Susan Renn Bloise (Tony), Michael Renn (Kristal), Dan Renn (Amy), David Frissell (Kellie), and Mark Frissell (Elizabeth DuBose). Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew Kevin Bein.
The memorial service will be held in Durant, Iowa; the date is pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Fourth Street Foundation, 267 West Wieuca Road NE, Suite 201, Atlanta, GA, 30342. This foundation is affiliated with the Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's Disease. The staff at the Center provided Gloria with loving care and support in her final years.