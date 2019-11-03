|
Gloria Biermann
May 30, 1930 - November 1, 2019
CLINTON-Gloria Biermann, 89, of Clinton, IA, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at The Alverno Health Care Facility, in Clinton.
The funeral service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Community Reformed Church in Clinton with Rev. Bob Hoffman officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery in Clinton.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 3, 2019