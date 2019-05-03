Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Gloria F. Dahms


Gloria F. Dahms Obituary

Gloria F. Dahms

March 21, 1929-May 1, 2019

WALCOTT-Gloria Faye Dahms, 90, of Walcott, IA passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 after a beautiful full life. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Runge mortuary. A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 in the Runge mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Newcomb Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Gloria was born a daughter of Walter and Ruth (Steffe) Rock in Davenport, IA. She was united in marriage to Warren J. Dahms on June 25, 1947 in Davenport. She retired after 45 years of being a self-employed farmer and partner of Dahms Electric.

Gloria was an elegant, loving, beautiful woman. She enjoyed horses, shopping and most of all, her family. She loved spending time with family and visiting with her friends. She was a very social woman and in her younger years, she modeled for Younkers.

Those missing her dearly are her sons, Gary (Cindy) Dahms, Brad (Dee) Dahms and Doug (Kirbie) Dahms; grandchildren: Wes (Alda Magda) Dahms, Lindsey Schaefer, Amanda (Wesley) McGee, Bradley (Sarah) Dahms, Jessica (Stewart) Hall, Blake (Kristy) Dahms, Dawn (Steve) Hockett and Alecia (Landon Sears) Mallek-Dahms; and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Warren Dahms and son, Craig James Dahms.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 3, 2019
