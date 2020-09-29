1/1
Gloria Jean (Barnes) Harris
Gloria Jean (Barnes) Harris

November 22, 1949-September 26, 2020

MOLINE-Gloria Jean (Barnes) Harris, 70, of Moline, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home. Live streamed and broadcasted funeral services will be available for viewing 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Public visitation will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30th at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Masks and social distancing are required per CDC guidelines. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Gloria was born November 22, 1949 in Rock Island, a daughter of Davidson and Beulah J. (Draper) Barnes. She was a proud member of the Rock Island High School Class of 1967. Gloria married Patrick Harris on June 23, 1974 in Rock Island. Pat passed away January 20, 2013. Gloria worked for Arlans – ANR store, YD Cleaners, Servus Rubber, International Harvester – Farmall as an assembler (loved it), Alcoa, Protection Services Inc (PSI), Home Interiors, River Stone, and was also a self-employed house cleaner extraordinaire for many wonderful clients. She was a member of Friends Circle Club, TOPS and she was also a board member for the Rocky Class of 1967 reunions.

Gloria was the essence of being a mother. She loved and valued her son and family beyond anything imaginable. She had an infectious smile and greeted family and friends with open arms. She was the most dependable Mom, Nan, Sister, Aunt, and Friend anyone could ever have. Gloria enjoyed playing cards, bowling, stock car races and she loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting and academic events (they were her passion). She also loved decorating her home with seasonal décor and making every visitor feel welcome. Gloria enjoyed shopping, loved to travel (especially to the beach), and enjoyed being involved with the Rock Island Class of 67 activities, which made her smile every time her class had events or meetings.

Gloria is survived by her son: Robbie (Heather) Harris of Bettendorf, IA; grandchildren: Heath (Megan) Harris of Billerica, MA, JJ Harris of Davenport, IA; siblings, Barry (Mary Lou) Barnes of East Moline, IL, Holly Marzorati of Moline, IL and Jerry (Barb) Barnes of New Port Richey, FL; nieces and nephews, Hunter, Hanna, Haley, Brooke, Adam, Mike, Darcy and Tracy; and several cousins she adored.

She was preceded in death by her father, Davidson Barnes; mother, Beulah (Draper) Barnes; husband: Pat Harris; and her beloved cousin and friend, Jan

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 28, 2020
Very kind & caring, loved seeing her @ the Home Interior meetings always smiling & positive!
Pamela Hardtke
Friend
