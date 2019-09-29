Home

Gloria Jeanne McKinney

July 22, 1944-September 28, 2019

COAL VALLEY-Gloria Jeanne McKinney, 75, of Coal Valley passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her home.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Rafferty Funeral Home will be assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorials may be made to your favorite No Kill Animal Shelter.

Gloria was born July 22, 1944 in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Eugene C. Sr. and Virginia (Estes) Hall. She married Milton I. McKinney on June 6, 1964 in Peoria.

Gloria worked at the Rock Island Arsenal as a Program Analyst for 20 years. She volunteered in education for many years including Hoover School, Bettendorf and Bettendorf Middle School.

Gloria enjoyed needle point mostly on pillows, was an avid reader, loved spending time with her family and cherished her time with her grandson, Adam.

Survivors include her husband, Milton; daughter, Allison (Brian) Goodwin, Colona; grandson, Adam; brother, Eugene (Lana) Hall, Jr., Illinois and their children, Eugene (Heidi) Hall III and their 3 sons, Shannon (Mike) Nannini and their 3 daughters and Andrew (Courtney) Hall and brother-in-law, George Garland, England and his children, Angela Garland and Michael (Plum) Garland and their daughter. She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Garland.

Published in Quad-City Times from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
