Gloria Joyce Grimmer
1928 - 2020
Gloria Joyce (Olson) Grimmer

August 1, 1928- September 1, 2020

DAVENPORT-Gloria Joyce (Olson) Grimmer, age 92, of Davenport, Iowa, died peacefully in her sleep at Ridgecrest Village Senior Facility, on September 1, 2020 at 7:23AM.

Gloria was born in Moline, IL, on August 1, 1928, the only child to Leonard and Amanda (Carlson) Olson. She graduated from the University of Iowa School of Nursing where she met her future husband, Dr. Bill Grimmer. They were married June 12, 1949. Gloria and Bill had four children: Nan Amanda (Grimmer) Tavella (Philadelphia, PA), William Paul, Daniel Luke (Houston, TX) and Matthew Frederic. She has many grandchildren, but one grandchild was like a child to her in that she helped to raise him - Nathan DeFoe (Davenport, IA), and towards the end of her life, he helped take care of her.

Private family graveside services for Gloria Joyce Grimmer will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Per CDC guidelines, the family will be wearing masks and social distancing.

She lived a full life. She was a "Master Gardener" and loved knitting, needlepoint, and reading. She loved her West Highland White Terriers, her "Westies". Above all, she valued education, and was a member of the literacy project in Davenport, Iowa.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill Grimmer, and two of her sons, William Paul and Matthew Frederic. She is survived by Nan Amanda, Daniel Luke, Nathan and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren all of whom will miss her dearly.

A special thanks to Ridgecrest Village and the Crest Health Center for their dedicated care to our mother during the last period of her life.

Memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Village (Koenig Charitable Fund)

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Gloria's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
