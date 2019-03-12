Gloria Leander

January 2, 1927-February 21, 2019

LE CLAIRE-Gloria Leander, 92 of Le Claire, Iowa, died Thursday February 21, 2019. Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm, March 16, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary assisting family with arrangements.

Gloria was born in Anamosa Iowa to Myron and Clara Bell on January 2nd, 1927.

She married her sweetheart, Bob Leander in 1945 on Valentine's Day. She worked at Petersen Harned Von Maur for over 23 years. Gloria and her husband Bob helped their son Randy and his wife Susan build Olathea golf course where she worked in the clubhouse for over 31 years.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church Davenport Iowa and also a member of the Mohassan Grotto. Gloria volunteered her time and talents for many years at Genesis hospital auxiliary and was a volunteer at the Buffalo Bill Museum. Gloria was a talented floral designer and made many arrangements for family and friends.

She loved working in the clubhouse of Olathea golf course sharing a beer and a story with all. Gloria was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was most happy when she was doing for others.

Gloria is survived by her daughter; Vicki (John) Mueller, daughter-in-law; Susan Leander, sister; Joanne Carstens, grandchildren; Travis (Julie) Mueller, Jessica (Field) Hudnall, Jami Leander and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, son, Randy, grandson, Jason and brother, Jim Bell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cunnick-collins.com