Grace E. McCoy

March 31, 1931-June 22, 2020

DAVENPORT-Grace E. McCoy, 89, of Davenport, passed away on June 22, 2020 at Davenport Lutheran Home. Visitation will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow. Private burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in Grace's name.

Grace was born on March 31, 1931 in Peoria, IL to Raymond B. And Mary L. (Hultquist) Wyckoff. She was united in marriage to Ben Scherler on September 23, 1950 in Peoria IL. They later divorced. She married James Allen on July 8, 1986 in Richland Center WI. He preceded her in death. She married Hugh McCoy on April 10, 2004 in McDonough, GA. He preceded her in death.

Grace was a member of the Davenport Bowling Association and 600 Bowling Club for many years. She enjoyed Cross Stitching, baking, cake decorating, traveling and caring for and supporting her family.

Grace is survived by her children: Marvin Scherler of Burien, WA, Ken Scherler of Davenport, IA, Dale Scherler of Davenport, IA, Bruce(Phyllis) Scherler of Davenport, IA, Quincy Scherler of Benicia, CA; step son Darrell (Michelle) Allen of Clackamas, OR,; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two brothers, Arthur Wyckoff of Peoria, IL and David Wyckoff of Goshen, IN.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husbands, sisters Elizabeth Oetzel and Clara Niblack and one brother, Edward Wyckoff.

Grace will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.